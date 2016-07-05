Rox Fall to Rockford 12-3

Sam Hyman -- Saint Cloud Rox

The St. Cloud Rox lost to Rochester 12-3 yesterday afternoon in Rockford.  Rockford put the game out of reach with a 6-run 7th inning.  Mason Mamarella and Brett Pope each had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Rox.  Aaron Rozek started the game but threw just 1 inning with 4 walks, 1 hit and 3 earned runs to take the loss.

St. Cloud is 23-11 and is just 1/2 game back of Eau Claire for first place in the first half North Division standings.  The Rox play at Rockford again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:05.

