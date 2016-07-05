Rox Fall to Rockford 12-3

The St. Cloud Rox lost to Rochester 12-3 yesterday afternoon in Rockford. Rockford put the game out of reach with a 6-run 7th inning. Mason Mamarella and Brett Pope each had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Rox. Aaron Rozek started the game but threw just 1 inning with 4 walks, 1 hit and 3 earned runs to take the loss.