Rox Fall To Larks In Bismarck Tuesday

The Bismarck Larks defeated the St. Cloud Rox 5-3 Tuesday night at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field. The Rox fall to 7-8 with the loss.

St. Cloud took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Jack Barrie fielder's choice groundout that scored Ryan Davis. However, the Larks answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning off of starting pitcher Kenny Saenz.

The Rox tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning when Barrie blasted a two-run home run. The Larks pulled away for the win with single runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings.