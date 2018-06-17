Rox Fall to Bucks 9-6 Sunday in Waterloo

The Rox lost 9-6 at Waterloo against the Bucks Sunday. Waterloo went out to a 4-0 lead but the Rod tied the game at 4 in the 5th inning. Waterloo scored 2 in the 5th inning and 3 in the 8th inning.

Bobby Seymour had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs. Ryan Davis went 2-4 with 2 RBIs for the Rox. Zack Lauzon allowed 6 runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.