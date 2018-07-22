Rox Fall Short on Sunday vs. Stingers in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Rox (25-29) lost to the Stingers 6-3 Sunday afternoon in St. Cloud, completing the weekend sweep for Willmar.

After six innings this afternoon the game was tied 2-2, then the Rox took a 3-2 lead in the seventh -- before Willmar took control and the win.

The Willmar Stingers erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh to put things away for good. The Rox loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth to no avail.

NEXT : Following the Northwoods League All-Star break, the Rox will host the Rochester Honkers Thursday night (7/26) at 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud (Radio: 1390 KXSS).