Rox Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader

The St. Cloud Rox fell to the Mankato MoonDogs 9-2 in game 1 of a split day-night doubleheader Tuesday at Franklin Rogers park. The MoonDogs erupted for 6 runs in the 5th inning and pounded out 18 hits on the day. Rox starter Tim Faix held the MoonDogs scoreless until the 3rd inning, when Mankato scored twice to take a 2-1 lead. Faix gave up another run in the 4th inning before being chased with one out in the 5th after giving up 8 runs on 13 hits.

The Rox offense was held in check for the first game, managing only 3 hits. Boo Vasquez hit a one out home run in the first inning to briefly give the Rox the lead. They would manage only one run the rest of the game, scored in the 5th inning on a sacrifice fly by Clay Ardeeser.