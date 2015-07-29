Rox Fall In Extras Tuesday At Thunder Bay

The St. Cloud Rox fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats 4-3 in 16 innings Tuesday at Port Arthur Stadium. The win was Thunder Bay's first of the season over St. Cloud in eight games.

The game was tied 3-3 in the fifth inning and would stay that way until the Border Cats earned the win in the 16th on a wild pitch.

The Rox are now 18-7 on the second half of the season, 2.5 games ahead of second place Willmar. St. Cloud will host Mankato for a doubleheader Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 12:05 PM. The second game is scheduled for a 7:05 start time.