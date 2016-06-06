Rox Earn Second Win Sunday

The Rox completed a two game sweep of the Thunder Bay Border Cats with a 7-5 win Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud is now 2-4 on the young season with the win.

Ricky Ramirez continued his early-season tear for the Rox with four hits, including a two-run home run in the second inning, his third of the season. Ramirez also closed out the game on the mound and earned the save.

The Rox are now 2-4 on the season and will begin a four game road trip Monday night at Duluth. After a pair of games with the Huskies, the Rox will head to Eau Claire for a pair of games Wednesday and Thursday.