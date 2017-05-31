Rox Drop Opener In Waterloo
The St. Cloud Rox dropped their 2017 season opener in Waterloo by a 5-4 final score Tuesday night. The Rox will play two more games on the road before coming home Friday night for their home opener.
Jack Cushing (Georgetown) had a strong start for the Rox, lasting five innings and allowing no runs on five hits while striking out nine. However, the bullpen could not hold on to a 3-0 lead and Waterloo pulled away for the win with four runs in the sixth and one more run in the seventh.
The Rox will play at Waterloo again on Wednesday night at 6:35. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS beginning with the pregame show at 6:05.