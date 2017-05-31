Rox Drop Opener In Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox dropped their 2017 season opener in Waterloo by a 5-4 final score Tuesday night. The Rox will play two more games on the road before coming home Friday night for their home opener.

Jack Cushing (Georgetown) had a strong start for the Rox, lasting five innings and allowing no runs on five hits while striking out nine. However, the bullpen could not hold on to a 3-0 lead and Waterloo pulled away for the win with four runs in the sixth and one more run in the seventh.