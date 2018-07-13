Rox Down Duluth For Third Straight Win Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Duluth Huskies 4-3 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The win is the third straight for St. Cloud and improves them to 5-4 on the second half of the season.

Ricardo Sanchez had a nice game at the plate for the Rox, going 1-2 with a pair of runs batted in while also stealing home plate as part of a double steal. Jack Cushing earned the win for St. Cloud by pitching seven innings of three run baseball while allowing eight hits and striking out seven Huskies.

The Rox will play in Duluth against the Huskies on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05.