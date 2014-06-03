Rox Dominate Waterloo Monday

The St. Cloud Rox dominated the Waterloo Bucks in an 8-0 win Monday night in Iowa. The Rox pitching staff allowed just four hits while the offense pounded out twelve hits including six doubles.

Eric Loxtercamp was 4-5 with two RBI and a run scored to lead the Rox. Bradley Strong and Will Craig also had a pair of hits in the game for St. Cloud.

Austin Casperson shut out Waterloo for seven innings on three hits before yielding to the bullpen.

The Rox are now 5-2 on the season and are at Waterloo again on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 on AM 1390 KXSS.