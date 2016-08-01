Rox Defeat Willmar Monday

Saint Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Willmar Stingers 2-1 at Joe Faber Field Monday night and they split the double header after falling 14-2 in the afternoon.The Rox improve to 16-7 on the second half of the season and 40-18 overall. It is the second time in franchise history that the Rox have posted the forty win mark during the season.

Rox pitcher Robbie Palkert picked up the win with 7.0 innings of one run ball, and Brian Glowicki picked up the save after allowing just two hits in 2.0 innings.

The Rox will play host the Waterloo Tuesday. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and pregame starts at 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan.