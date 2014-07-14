Rox Continue To Sizzle With Sixth Straight Win Sunday

The Rox beat the Huskies 8-3 in Duluth Sunday for their sixth straight win. St. Cloud is now 9-4 on the season and takes over first place in the North Division with the win.

Eric Loxtercamp continued his recent hot hitting streak with three hits in the game, while five different Rox batted in runs including Liam Bedford, who hit a solo home run.

Tyler Pietzmeier earned the win for St. Cloud with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Rox are at Willmar tonight to take on the Stingers. First pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium is scheduled for 7:05.