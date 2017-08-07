Rox Continue Recent Roll With Win Over Waterloo Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Waterloo Bucks 9-2 Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. The Rox have now won five straight games.

Rox shortstop Cameron Eden had a big game, going 3-3 with a home run and four runs batted in on his way to being named the Northwoods League Player of the Night. MattTarantino also added two runs batted in for St. Cloud.

The Rox are now 40-26 and remain one game ahead of Mankato in the overall standings. St. Cloud will head to Wisconsin Monday to begin a series with La Crosse. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.