Rox Come From Behind to Beat Loggers

The St. Cloud Rox scored 4 runs in the 4th inning to come from behind to down the La Crosse Loggers 5-4 Thursday night. Ricky Ramirez was 2-5 with 2 RBIs and both Dennis Karas and Marcus Carson each had 1 hit and 1 RBI for the Rox. Chris Martin allowed 1 earned run in 3 innings of relief to earn the win.

The Rox improve to 21-9 and now lead the first half North Division by 1 game over Waterloo and 1 1/2 games over Eau Claire. The Rox host La Crosse again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:35.