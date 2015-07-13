Rox Come Back To Beat Rochester Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Honkers 6-4 at Mayo Field in Rochester Sunday afternoon to wrap up a short three-game road trip. St. Cloud enters Monday's off-day with a 10-3 record in the second half of the season.

The Rox trailed 4-0 heading into the fifth inning before rattling off six straight runs to pull away with the win. Connor Crane's three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning gave St. Cloud a lead that they would not relinquish.

The Rox are in first place in the North Division, two games ahead of the Willmar Stingers. After having Monday night off, St. Cloud hosts the Stingers for a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday.