Rox Come Back To Beat Mankato Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 7-5 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox overcame a five-run deficit in the first inning to earn the win.

The Rox scored pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, tied the game with three runs in the second inning, took the lead with a run in the fourth and added an insurance run in the seventh.

Daniel Schneeman finished the game 2-4 with a pair of runs scored, and Michael Busch was 4-5 with a run batted in for St. Cloud.

The Rox improve to 37-26 overall on the season and are now tied with Mankato for the best overall record in the North Division this season.