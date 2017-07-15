Rox Blanked in Series Finale Loss to Express

The Rox were shut out in the series finale against the Eau Claire Express Friday night at Joe Faber field. St. Cloud now sits at 3-7 in the second half of the season and sit at 28-18 overall.

The Rox registered only 5 hits in the game. Starting pitcher Ryan Shreve lasted 5 innings and gave up 4 earned runs, striking out 7. Express pitcher Gerry Salisbury lasted 8 innings and gave up 0 earned runs while striking out 7.

Shane Selman went 2 for 3 hitting with no RBIs. St. Cloud left 5 on base in the game. The Rox are 1 game behind the Waterloo Bucks in the North Division.

The Rox will take on the Willmar Stingers tonight at Joe Faber Field. Game starts at 6:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.