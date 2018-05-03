Romero Guides Twins To Wednesday Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. The win helped the Twins to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays, and improves the team to 10-16.

Fernando Romero made his Major League debut for the Twins and picked up the win with 5.2 scoreless innings. Romero allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Offensively, the Twins were led by Eddie Rosario, whose home run in the second inning would prove to be the game-winner. Rosario, who also had a single in the game, has now homered in back-to-back contests.

Joe Mauer and Eduardo Escobar also had a pair of hits in the win for Minnesota, while Max Kepler and Gregorio Petit added runs batted in.