Rocori Wins Big Against Apollo Tuesday

Rocori -- On Friday night, the Rocori Spartans defeated the Apollo Eagles 62-47 in Rocori. Leading the way for the Spartans was Sam Olson with 20 points.

Coming out of halftime the score was 32-19 in favor the Spartans. Apollo was looking to get back into the game and to swing the momentum and Rocori was looking to keep their grove going like what they had in the first half. During the second half Rocori kept their offense going and it was making the Eagles defense tired. They would keep their double digit lead and there was no looking back, Rocori would win the game 62-47. Leading the way for Apollo was Abdihakim Sukri with 11 points.

With the win Rocori moves to 16-11 and advance to the Section 5-3-A Semifinals which will be played Saturday night. With the loss Apollo's season comes to an end at 7-19.