ROCORI Volleyball Advances To Section 6AA Championship

The ROCORI Spartans volleyball team defeated Cathedral three sets to one Thursday night to advance to the section 6AA championship.

The Spartans won the first set 25-18 before the Crusaders evened things up with a 26-24 win in the second. ROCORI then dispatched Cathedral with 25-19 and 25-18 wins to advance.

ROCORI (24-5) will take on Melrose (27-5) for a berth in the state tourney. The match is scheduled for 2 PM at the College of St. Benedict on Saturday.