Rocori Seed #2; Cathedral Unseeded at State
The pairings have been announced for the State Tournament in all 4 classes. Rocori is seeded #2 in Class 3-A and will open play Thursday June 14th at 3 p.m. at Dick Siebert Field against Red Wing. Rocori is 20-5 while Red Wing is 14-9. Hear the game on AM 1390.
Cathedral is unseeded in Class 2-A and will play top seeded Duluth-Marshall at 10 a.m. Thursday June 14 at Dick Putz field in St. Cloud. Hear the game on AM 1390. Cathedral is 17-8 while Duluth Marshall is 21-4.