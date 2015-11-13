ROCORI Downs Morris In Volleyball QF Thursday

The ROCORI Spartans earned a roller coaster 3-sets-to-2 win over Morris Area Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Spartans will play against Concordia-Roseville on Friday at 7 p.m.

The first set went to Morris Area by a final score of 25-21. Morgan Holthaus led a ROCORI comeback after a slow start, but the Spartans could not close the deficit fully. Holthaus finished with a team-high five assists and five kills. Brooke Gillespie led Morris with four kills, and Karly Fehr charted ten assists.

The Spartans were in control for most of the second set, jumping out to a 15-10 lead on their way to a 25-17 win.

Morgan Holthaus led ROCORI in kills with seven through the second set while also adding seven assists.

The Spartans started the third set fast but found themselves trailing 11-5 before taking a timeout. The Tigers then led 17-6 to force the Spartans into using their second timeout.

Morris went on to win the set 25-14.

ROCORI jumped ahead in set number four, then held on for dear life to win 25-21 force a deciding fifth set.

The Spartans controlled the fifth set from the start to lead 9-3 before Morris caame charging back to make the score 10-7 and force ROCORI into a timeout.

The match went back and forth and the Tigers got within two at 12-10, but the Spartans held on for the 15-11 win.