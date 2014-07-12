Rockies Overpower Twins 6-2 on Friday
DENVER - The Colorado Rockies overpowered the Twins at Coors Field for a 6-2 victory on Friday night.
Troy Tulowitzki and Drew Stubbs both hit two-run homers to boost the Rockies offense. Twins started Kris Johnson gave up five runs on eight hits in just four innings of work.
Jorge De La Rosa picked up the win for Colorado with six scoreless innings pitched.
The Twins fall to 42-50 overall this season. Both teams will be back in action at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday (2:40 p.m. pregame on AM1240 WJON).