The Houston Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 126-108 Tuesday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 35-25 on the season with the loss.

The Timberwolves led 31-23 after one quarter but were outscored 42-28 in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 35 points and 12 rebounds, with James Harden leading the Rockets with 34 in the win.

The Timberwolves will host the Lakers at Target Center Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.