Rockets Eliminate Timberwolves In Game 5

The Timberwolves saw their season end with a 122-104 loss in Game 5 at Houston to the Rockets. Minnesota led by 4 at the half but were outscored 30-15 in the 3rd quarter and 37-30 in the 4th. Houston made 18-44 from 3-point range and were led by Clint Capela with 26 points and 15 rebounds and James Harden added 24 points.