Rochester Tops Rox Tuesday

The Rochester Honkers beat the St. Cloud Rox 6-2 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops St. Cloud to 7-6 on the second half of the season and 23-26 overall.

Rochester rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie, then scored two more runs in the top of the seventh. The Rox got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, including Jack Barrie's team-high sixth home run of the season.