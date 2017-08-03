RIDE Minnesota Comes to Benton County Fair [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Some of the best BMX riders in the state stopped by the Benton County Fair this week to showcase their talent.

RIDE Minnesota leaves their Minneapolis home every summer to tour the different fairs and festivals in our state.

Dustin Grice is the co-founder of RIDE, he says they can get very creative at these shows.

"It's great because we do whatever we want, we add things into the show and things are constantly evolving and changing. We just did a new high jump where we put up poles kind of like a field goal post, and we have [the riders] jump the high jump."

The high jump the group performs ends up being almost 20 feet off the ground when at its highest mark.

They perform a lot of shows across the state, and Grice says those can vary in time quite a bit.

"Generally 20-30 minutes is average for BMX shows in general, but we've done halftime shows where we have 5-7 minutes to get out there, set up do the show, tear down and be off the field."

RIDE Minnesota offers special " keyholder " memberships for $25 a week. The membership allows you 24/7 access to their Minneapolis facility.