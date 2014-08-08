Report: Trevor May To Start For Twins Saturday In Oakland

All signs point to Trevor May making his MLB debut on Saturday night when the Twins take on the Athletics in Oakland.

Seth Stohs of Twins Daily reported Friday morning that May would take the vacant spot in the rotation previously held by Kris Johnson.

May was the top prospect in the Phillies system in 2012 when he was traded to the Twins along with Vance Worley in exchange for outfielder Ben Revere. The move makes sense for the Twins because May is on the 40-man roster, as opposed to Alex Meyer.