Registration For The MN Senior Games Begins Friday
ST. CLOUD - Registration begins tomorrow (Friday) for The MN Senior Games.
Anyone between 50 and 89-years-old can sign up to play at the games. Nearly 20 different events are offered at this year's senior games including archery, basketball, bowling, cycling, pickleball, racquetball, shuffleboard, table tennis, track and field , badminton, billiards, cribbage, horseshoes, race walk, running, softball and tennis.
To register visit MNSeniorGames.com