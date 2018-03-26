Red Sox Top Twins Sunday

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Sunday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida in a Grapefruit League contest. The Twins break camp with a 13-14-3 record.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a home run off of Twins starter Kyle Gibson, but Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier repaid the favor with a home run to lead off the bottom of the first off of Sox starter David Price.

Dozier finished the game 2-2, and designated hitter Logan Morrison finished 1-3, but those were the only hits the Twins managed in the loss. Gibson lasted 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

Betts would add another home run later in the game off of Fernando Rodney and finished 2-2 with three runs batted in. Price allowed just the home run to Dozier and a pair of walks in his final spring tune-up.