Red Sox Edge Twins 8-7
The Twins lost 8-7 in Boston to the Red Sox Sunday. The Red Sox scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning and added 5 more in the 5th inning. Tommy Milone allowed 8 runs (4 earned) in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss for the Twins. He's 3-3. A Miguel Sano error in the 5th inning allowed 4 unearned runs to score. Juan Centeno went 3-4 with 3 RBIs, and both Kennys Vargas and Byron Buxton drove in 2 runs.
Rick Porcello earned the win for Boston and Brad Ziegler picked up his first save in a Red Sox uniform.
The Twins and Red Sox split the 4-game series. The Twins fall to 37-61 and will have the day off today before starting a 3-game series at home against Atlanta Tuesday night at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.