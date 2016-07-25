Red Sox Edge Twins 8-7

The Twins lost 8-7 in Boston to the Red Sox Sunday. The Red Sox scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning and added 5 more in the 5th inning. Tommy Milone allowed 8 runs (4 earned) in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss for the Twins. He's 3-3. A Miguel Sano error in the 5th inning allowed 4 unearned runs to score. Juan Centeno went 3-4 with 3 RBIs, and both Kennys Vargas and Byron Buxton drove in 2 runs.