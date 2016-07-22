Red Sox Dismantle Twins Thursday

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 13-2 Thursday night at Fenway Park. The Twins fall to 35-60 with the loss.

Tyler Duffey was roughed up by Boston's lineup, allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk. Max Kepler was the only Twins player to manage multiple hits, going 2-4.

David Ortiz paced the Red Sox offense, going 3-4 including his 24th home run of the season.

The Twins and Red Sox will play again Friday night at 6:10. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 5:30.