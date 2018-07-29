Red Sox Blank Twins 3-0

The Twins lost their 3rd game in a row in Boston 3-0 Sunday. Nathan Eovaldi threw 7 shutout innings with 4 hits allowed and 5 strikeouts to get the win and improve to 4-4.

Jose Berrios allowed 9 hits and 3 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 10-8. Jake Cave, Robbie Grossman, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco each had 1 hit for the Twins.

The Twins fall to 48-56. Minnesota will host Cleveland at 7pm Monday, pre game on WJON at 6:30 p.m.

The Twins traded infielder Eduardo Escobar to Arizona Friday for 3 minor leaguers and sent relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to Houston for 2 minor leaguers.