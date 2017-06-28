Red Sox Beat Twins After Two Rain Delays

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-2 Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The game was delayed by rain twice, once before the game for approximately an hour and again in the bottom of the second inning for a little over an hour.

Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago allowed two runs on one hit and two walks in two innings pitched. It was Santiago's first appearance since June 6th.

Eddie Rosario had three hits for the Twins in the loss, and Eduardo Escobar hit his eighth home run of the season in the eighth inning off of former Minnesota reliever Fernando Abad.

The Twins will play at Boston again on Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 6:10 on AM 1240 WJON.