Record Setting Tech Wrestler Has Sights Set Higher [VIDEO]

ST CLOUD - Austin Brenner picked up his 146th career win on Friday, January 27th. The win, though by forfeit, added to an already stellar career.

Brenner is a junior at St. Cloud Tech High School and owns the school record for wins with plenty of time to add to it. Currently Brenner has 148 career wins.

With the record in hand, Brenner has his eyes on a larger prize.

"Me Personally, I want to win the state championship. For the team the goal is section title and state entrant," says Brenner.

Brenner took 4th at state as a sophomore, and 2nd as a freshman. According to wrestling polls around the state, Brenner is currently ranked number two in the 152 pound weight class in Minnesota.

While Brenner is having another successful year, the team is not too far behind him. Tech has five wrestler's ranked in the top ten in their respective weight classes, and the entire team is just outside the top ten in the overall team rankings.

For the team to take the next step and qualify for state, Brenner says it will take everyone to chip in.

"I think for us it's just in our heads, we need to get our minds right and be mentally prepared. I know we can do it."

Tech wraps up their regular season this week with a contest against Sartell-St Stephen at home on Tuesday and at Brainerd on Thursday.