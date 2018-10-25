Raptors Take Down Timberwolves In Toronto

The Toronto Raptors continued their dominance over the Timberwolves north of the border with a 112-105 win Wednesday night. The Wolves have not won in Toronto since 2004.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 23 points while also dishing out five assists and registering six steals, while his former Bulls teammate Derrick Rose added 16 points in 30 minutes off of the bench.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 35 points in the Raptors' win.

The Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.