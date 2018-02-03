Randy Moss Selected to 2018 Class of Pro Football Hall of Fame

On the perfect weekend for a receiver that played for both the Vikings and the Patriots, Randy Moss was selected to the 2018 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this evening in Bloomington.

Moss is one of eight men selected for HOF honors in 2018 including Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, and Robert Brazile.



After being a first round pick (#21 overall) by Minnesota in 1998, Moss played for the Vikes from 1998 to 2004, the Oakland Raiders from 2005-2006, New England Patriots from 2007-2010, the Vikings again in 2010 as well as Tennessee that same year -- before wrapping up his career in San Francisco in 2012.

In addition to being named 1998 NFL Rookie of the Year, Moss played in six Pro Bowls and earned Pro Bowl MVP honors in 1999. He also led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, and 2009. He holds the NFL record for most receiving touchdowns in a rookie season (17), and most receiving touchdowns in a season (23).

The 2018 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined during ceremonies in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 4th.