Rams Aerial Attack Too Much For Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-31 Thursday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Vikings are now 1-2-1 on the season.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a career night, passing for 465 yards on 26 completions with five touchdown passes. Two of those touchdowns went to Cooper Kupp, who finished with nine catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Kupp was one of three Rams with at least 100 yards receiving, joining Brandin Cooks (116) and Robert Woods (101).

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did all that he could to keep pace, completing 36/50 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Adam Thielen led Minnesota with eight catches for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs added 11 catches for 123 yards.

The Vikings will play at Philadelphia on Sunday, October 7th. Kickoff is set for 3:25 on AM 1240 WJON.