Rain Showers in the Forecast Wednesday, Thursday

UNDATED - Showers and thunderstorms will work across the area today with scattered afternoon showers expected again Thursday.

We could still use the rain, according the the National Weather Service, since June 1st St. Cloud has officially had 7.55 inches of rain, which is .82 of an inch below normal for the summer month. By comparison, last year at this time we had 10.2 inches of rain.

We dry out to end the week, with highs retreating back into the 70s as our run of mild August weather continues.