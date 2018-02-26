Purdue Pounds Gopher Basketball Sunday

The #9 Purdue Boilermakers beat the Gopher men's basketball team 84-60 Sunday in the regular season finale. The Gophers end the regular season 15-16 and ended their season losing 13 of their last 15 games.

Nate Mason led Minnesota with 18 points on 6-14 shooting, Jordan Murphy added 14 points and ten rebounds and Isaiah Washington led the reserves with 14 points.

Dakota Mathias paced the Purdue offense with 25 points, while Carsen Edwards added 18 points in the win. The Boilermakers finished the regular season with a 26-5 overall record.

Purdue swept the season series with the Gophers, outscoring Minnesota 165-107 in their two meetings.