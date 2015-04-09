Punchless Twins Swept In Detroit

DETROIT, MI -- The Minnesota Twins lost 7-1 this afternoon to the Detroit Tigers in a game that featured the same incompetence on the mound and in the batter's box as seen in the first two games of the season.

Rain caused the start of the game to be delayed for over 3 1/2 hours. However, the Tigers did not delay their attack on Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson -- scoring six earned runs off the righthander in only 3 2/3 innings.

The Twins, conversely, continued their record streak of scoreless innings to start a season until the seventh inning when Joe Mauer scored on a fielding error that followed a double by Kennys Vargas.

Through three games in 2015, the Twins have managed only two extra base hits and have been outscored 22-1 in 27 innings -- their lone run being unearned.