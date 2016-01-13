Prep Sports Scores- Tuesday, January 12th
Goaltender Nick Althaus recorded his 22nd career shutout in the Apollo Eagles' 4-0 win over River Lakes Tuesday night at the MAC. Noah Bissett scored a pair of goals for the Eagles, and Tanner Breidenbach had a three-point game with a goal and two assists.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo 61 @ Zimmerman 55 OT
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80 @ Sartell 61
Moorhead 31 @ Tech 52
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 @ Fergus Falls 7
River Lakes 0 @ Apollo 4
Sartell 7 @ Northern Lakes 1
Brainerd 6 @ Tech 2
Girls Basketball
Apollo 42 @ Fergus Falls 68
Sartell 52 @ ROCORI 33
Sauk Rapids-Rice 17 @ Alexandria 59
Becker 49 @ Cathedral 59 OT
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 4 @ River Lakes 2