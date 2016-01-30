Prep Sports Scores From Friday, January 29th, 2016

Here's a recap of the high school sports scores from last (Friday) night around the area.

BOYS HOCKEY

Sartell-St. Stephen 7

Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

St. Cloud Apollo 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 5

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Detroit Lakes 52

ROCORI 48

Melrose 72

St. Cloud Cathedral 61

St. Cloud Apollo 66

Little Falls 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brainerd 79

Sartell-St. Stephen 62

St. Cloud Tech 56

ROCORI 29

Willmar 68

St. Cloud Apollo 30

Zimmerman 70

St. Cloud Cathedral 61