Prep Sports Scores From Friday, January 29th, 2016
Here's a recap of the high school sports scores from last (Friday) night around the area.
BOYS HOCKEY
Sartell-St. Stephen 7
Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
St. Cloud Apollo 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 5
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Detroit Lakes 52
ROCORI 48
Melrose 72
St. Cloud Cathedral 61
St. Cloud Apollo 66
Little Falls 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brainerd 79
Sartell-St. Stephen 62
St. Cloud Tech 56
ROCORI 29
Willmar 68
St. Cloud Apollo 30
Zimmerman 70
St. Cloud Cathedral 61