Prep Sports Scores From Friday, January 29th, 2016

Here's a recap of the high school sports scores from last (Friday) night around the area.

BOYS HOCKEY
Sartell-St. Stephen 7
Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

St. Cloud Apollo 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 5
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

BOYS BASKETBALL
Detroit Lakes 52
ROCORI 48

Melrose 72
St. Cloud Cathedral 61

St. Cloud Apollo 66
Little Falls 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brainerd 79
Sartell-St. Stephen 62

St. Cloud Tech 56
ROCORI 29

Willmar 68
St. Cloud Apollo 30

Zimmerman 70
St. Cloud Cathedral 61

