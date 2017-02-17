Prep Sports Scores And Schedule- Thursday

The Cathedral Crusaders boys hockey team beat Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 4-2 Thursday night. The Crusaders got a pair of goals from Nate Warner in the win.

Cathedral finished the regular season with a 17-5-2 record on the year and will host a Section 6A playoff game on Tuesday.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 6, River Lakes 3

Nick Portz, Brad Amundson 2G each

Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Boys Basketball

Alexandria 57, ROCORI 44

Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Sartell 51

Tech 74, Apollo 53

Friday

Sartell @ Becker

Girls Basketball

Sartell 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

St. Francis 55, Tech 31

Fergus Falls 83, ROCORI 49

FRIDAY

Moorhead @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Apollo @ ROCORI