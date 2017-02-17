Prep Sports Scores And Schedule- Thursday
The Cathedral Crusaders boys hockey team beat Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 4-2 Thursday night. The Crusaders got a pair of goals from Nate Warner in the win.
Cathedral finished the regular season with a 17-5-2 record on the year and will host a Section 6A playoff game on Tuesday.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 6, River Lakes 3
Nick Portz, Brad Amundson 2G each
Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Boys Basketball
Alexandria 57, ROCORI 44
Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Sartell 51
Tech 74, Apollo 53
Friday
Sartell @ Becker
Girls Basketball
Sartell 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
St. Francis 55, Tech 31
Fergus Falls 83, ROCORI 49
FRIDAY
Moorhead @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Apollo @ ROCORI