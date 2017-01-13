Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Willmar 8-0 Thursday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Ethan Hopper, Nick Portz and Noah Bissett each had a pair of goals for St. Cloud, and Soren Falloon picked up his second career shutout.

ELSEWHERE:

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 1
Five different Crusaders with goals

Alexandria 6, Sauk Rapids 1

FRIDAY

RL @ SAR

Boys Basketball
Zimmerman 61, Apollo 50

FRIDAY

Apollo @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Little Falls

Girls Hockey
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, River Lakes 1

Girls Basketball
Sartell 47, ROCORI 42
Albany 56, Cathedral 53

FRIDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Delano
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
Brainerd @ Apollo

