Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Willmar 8-0 Thursday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Ethan Hopper, Nick Portz and Noah Bissett each had a pair of goals for St. Cloud, and Soren Falloon picked up his second career shutout.
ELSEWHERE:
Cathedral 5, Little Falls 1
Five different Crusaders with goals
Alexandria 6, Sauk Rapids 1
FRIDAY
RL @ SAR
Boys Basketball
Zimmerman 61, Apollo 50
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Girls Hockey
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, River Lakes 1
Girls Basketball
Sartell 47, ROCORI 42
Albany 56, Cathedral 53
FRIDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Delano
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
Brainerd @ Apollo