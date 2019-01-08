Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

Dave Overlund

The Albany Huskies topped the Rocori Spartans 55-44 in a boys basketball game Monday night in Cold Spring. The Spartans fall to 2-10 on the season with the loss, and will host Apollo in their next game on Thursday night.

TUESDAY:

Boys Basketball
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball
Tech @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori
Apollo @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Becker

Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
St. Cloud @ Brainerd
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Little Falls @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Northern Lakes
St. Cloud @ Brainerd
Fergus Falls @ Storm N Sabres

