Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Albany Huskies topped the Rocori Spartans 55-44 in a boys basketball game Monday night in Cold Spring. The Spartans fall to 2-10 on the season with the loss, and will host Apollo in their next game on Thursday night.

TUESDAY:

Boys Basketball

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball

Tech @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori

Apollo @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Becker

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ Fergus Falls

St. Cloud @ Brainerd

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Little Falls @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ Northern Lakes

St. Cloud @ Brainerd

Fergus Falls @ Storm N Sabres