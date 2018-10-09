Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral Crusader boys soccer team ended the regular season on a high note, picking up their 11th straight win with a 3-1 victory over Sartell Monday night.

Noah Amundson, Chandler Hendricks and Jake Manar all scored goals for CHS in the win, while Jack Thibault made nine saves for the Crusaders.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Apollo 4, Rocori 0

Girls Soccer

Apollo 4, Rocori 0

Sartell 0, Cathedral 0

TUESDAY:

Boys Soccer

Section Playoffs

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Melrose 4 PM

Volleyball

Sartell @ Rocori

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech @ Willmar

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead @ Cathedral 7:15