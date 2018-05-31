Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Apollo Eagles baseball team beat the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 3-2 in ten innings Wednesday afternoon. The game was continued after being delayed on Tuesday due to rain.
Noah Bissett knocked in Nick Gill to end the game in the bottom of the tenth inning. The Eagles will take on the winner of the Becker and Rocori game, scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.
Elsewhere in Section 5AAA, the Big Lake Hornets will play at Sartell at 5 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
8AAAA
Tech @ STMA 4:30
6AA
Cathedral @ Holdingford 7 PM
Softball
8AAA
Tech @ STMA (STMA 4-0 in 3rd)
Detroit Lakes @ Sartell 2 PM
6AA
Holdingford @ Cathedral 5 PM