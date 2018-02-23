Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team saw their season come to an end Thursday night with a 5-2 loss at Pine City in the Section 5A quarterfinals. The Storm season ends with an 8-19 record.

Jonah Bergstrom scored a pair of goals thirty seconds apart in the first period to spark the win for the Dragons. Bryce Kirt scored for the Storm early in the second period to cut the Pine City lead in half, but Dusty Bergstrom scored for Pine City just :32 later to restore the two-goal lead.

Sauk Rapids-Rice answered back with a Daymin Dodge short-handed goal at 11:04 to make it a 3-2 game, but that would be as close as the Storm would get.

ELSEWHERE

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 48, Big Lake 37

Cathedral 81, Zimmerman 64

FRIDAY

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Cathedral @ Esko

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 71, Sartell 46

Tech 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Brainerd 74, Apollo 58

FRIDAY

Albany @ Cathedral