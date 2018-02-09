Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral boys hockey team defeated Orono 5-3 Thursday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Nate Warner led the Crusaders with a pair of goals, including the eventual game-winner in the third period.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sartell 56, Albany 39
Cathedral 87, Foley 47
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Brainerd
Willmar @ Apollo
Tech @ ROCORI
Boys Hockey
Little Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Alexandria 3, Sartell 2 (OT)
Brainerd 8, River Lakes 0
Cathedral 5, Orono 3
Girls Basketball
Brainerd 63, Tech 39
Sartell 54, Apollo 44
Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, ROCORI 34